Jeffery Long | Howard Bank

Howard Bank has hired veteran commercial banker Jeffery Long as senior vice president and senior relationship manager.

Long will be responsible for building Howard Bank’s commercial banking client base in the region by developing strategic relations. He will also focus on generating loans, deposits and treasury management.

Prior to joining Howard, Long served as a banker in the region for over a decade. Most recently, Long spent six years at Fulton Financial Corporation as a senior vice president relationship manager.

He began his commercial banking career in 1989 at Maryland National bank as a management trainee and eventually joined First Union as a Financial Consultant. In 2005, First Union merged with Wachovia, allowing Long to establish a portfolio of more than $150 million in new opportunities and oversee loan processes. Shortly after the merger, he was promoted to senior vice president. He worked at Wachovia until 2008 and then joined M&T Bank where he served as senior vice president Relationship Manager until 2014.

While working at Wachovia, M&T and Fulton, Long was a consistent top performer, created and managed large networks of clients and developed business opportunities in untapped regions.

Long graduated from Brown University in 1989 with a dual major in business management and business economics.

