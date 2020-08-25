Quantcast

Feel you’ve lost financial control? Try these money moves

By: Commentary: Liz Weston August 25, 2020

Behavioral economist Dan Ariely and his colleagues at Duke University's Center for Advanced Hindsight have a pact. Every week, the group of 50 people picks one small business in Durham, North Carolina, and each person spends $100 there. A one-time $5,000 infusion wouldn't make a difference to Amazon, Costco or any other large retailer, but it ...

