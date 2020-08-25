Steve Schwenk | Quinn Evans

Steve Schwenk, AIA, LEED AP, has been promoted to senior associate in Quinn Evans’ Baltimore office.

His experience includes theaters and other cultural facilities, sports complexes, and office/commercial projects.

Schwenk’s portfolio includes the Botts Residence Hall at Jacksonville University in Florida, the School of Business/School of Graduate Studies at Coppin State University, the baseball and tennis facility at Johns Hopkins University, and the Cole Field House at the University of Maryland, College Park.

He holds a Master of Architecture (2008) from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Architecture from the Pennsylvania State University (2003).

Schwenk is a member of the AIA, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Neighborhood Design Center.

