Chevon Miller | Penn-Mar Human Services

Chevon Miller, a direct support professional with Penn-Mar Human Services, was named to the inaugural DSP Advisory Council for the National Association of Direct Support Professionals (NADSP). She is one of only 12 DSPs in North America who were asked to join.

In her new role with NADSP, Miller will offer an invaluable perspective to the alliance’s board and staff, providing guidance into long-term strategies and guidelines that assist NADSP’s mission of delivering improved guidance and support for DSPs.

Miller has been with Penn-Mar since 2016 and recently received her DSP-III certification, the highest level possible. In addition, she is one of the nonprofit’s Community Activity Instructors, working with Penn-Mar residents who have IDD, and is on Penn-Mar’s Person-Centered Supports Committee which focuses on the group’s customized approach to individual life goal planning.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.