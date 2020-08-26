David McShea | Alzheimer’s Association Greater Md. Chapter

David McShea is the new executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland Chapter.

His previous 16-year tenure at the American Diabetes Association includes serving most recently as the executive director of the Maryland Chapter and overseeing the National Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes program, that at its peak, raised $24 million annually.

He has served at various voluntary health agencies throughout his career. He is a current member of The Leadership Class of 2020. In his free time, David writes songs and sings in a band with lifelong friends. He resides in Catonsville with his wife, Jennifer.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.