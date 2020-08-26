Quantcast

Delta Dental Community Care Foundation awards $250K to Md. nonprofits

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2020

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation has given grants to eight organizations, totaling $250,000, in Maryland to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These unrestricted grants were intended to help the Foundation's nonprofit partners continue to provide vital services to the most vulnerable members of their communities. Organizations that received funding included health centers, food banks and other community organizations ...

