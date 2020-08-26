Quantcast

Frederick’s Morgan-Keller Construction marks 65th anniversary

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2020

Morgan-Keller Construction celebrated its 65th anniversary Tuesday with a visit from representatives of the city of Frederick, Frederick County, Maryland state officials and from the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. Taylor Davis, the company’s vice president and general manager - general contracts; Jeff Kluttz, director of construction; Bryan Adgate, director of preconstruction and estimating; and Chuck ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo