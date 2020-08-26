Quantcast

Kids-for-cash judge loses bid for lighter prison sentence

By: Associated Press Michael Rubinkam August 26, 2020

A federal judge upheld the 28-year prison sentence of a disgraced Pennsylvania judge who locked up thousands of juvenile offenders while he was taking kickbacks from the owner and builder of for-profit detention centers, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Mark Ciavarella, a former Luzerne County juvenile court judge, had been seeking a lighter sentence after three of the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo