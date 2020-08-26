Quantcast

On the Record with Sloane Brown: Todd Marks, Mindgrub

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2020

In this installment of Off The Record, Sloane Brown speaks with Todd Marks, CEO of Mindgrub, about how the company has grown, how it has helped other businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the company advocates for digital equality.

