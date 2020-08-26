Quantcast

Philanthropy Tank Baltimore lands Rodgers as first investor, mentor

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2020

Philanthropy Tank Baltimore, a new program that empowers and equips middle- and high-school students to develop and execute creative solutions to community problems, announced Wednesday that local philanthropist Theo C. Rodgers, the chairman and CEO of A&R Development, will join Philanthropy Tank as the first philanthropist investor. Rodgers will be among four Philanthropist Investors to fund ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo