Quantcast

Shore Bancshares completes $25M subordinated notes offering

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2020

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc., the holding company for Shore United Bank, Wednesday completed its private placement of $25 million of its 5.375% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors. The notes will initially bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 5.375% for the first five years and will reset ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo