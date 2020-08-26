Towson University shifts to total online instruction for fall

Towson University is moving all of its classes online after a fresh batch of COVID-19 infections was reported in recent days, the university’s president announced Wednesday morning.

Towson University President Kim Schatzel said in her letter that 11 more individuals, including 10 students, were found to be infected on Sunday, a day after 55 individuals had tested positive.

“We will begin working with our residential students to move them out of residence halls and continue their classes remotely,” Schatzel said. “As a reminder, 85% of our instruction is already online so unlike this past spring, the possibility of fully remote instruction was already part of our planning. All students were going to finish the semester in a fully remote format after Thanksgiving. We are simply moving that transition into place now.”

Schatzel said the infections did not spring from a single incident. “The students did not attend a gathering or party together,” she wrote. “They did not reside in the same house or apartment building. In short, there was no outbreak or cluster. Instead, the virus was transmitted through community spread, which simply means the source of the infection is unknown.”

Schatzel said there will be some limited face-to-face instruction and research in the College of Health Professions, Fisher College of Science & Mathematics and the College of Fine Arts and Communication as well as some graduate programs.

Refunds will be given to residential students who have already paid for housing and dining plans for the fall term,, she said.