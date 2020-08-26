Tysheba Morgan | Bank of America

Tysheba Morgan, MBA, Bank of America’s senior vice president of financial controls and governance, joined Vehicles for Change’s board of directors.

Morgan brings more than 20 years of progressive experience in accounting, finance, operational risk management, audit and controls to the organization, joining nine other members dedicated to empowering families and individuals with financial challenges to achieve economic and personal independence through car ownership and technical training.

She earned both her post-graduate and undergraduate degrees of business administration in finance from Howard University in Washington. She also became a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor while working in the profession.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.