Window Nation ranks No. 7 on Inc. 5000 list

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2020

Fulton-based home remodeler Window Nation ranked No. 7 on the Inc. 5000 list of the country’s fastest-growing companies in the replacement/home improvement category and No. 4 for replacement windows, according to Qualified Remodeler Magazine. The magazine’s 2020 rankings are based on percentage of revenue growth for U.S. companies. This marks the fourth year Window Nation was ...

