Quantcast

4th Circuit backs transgender student barred from using boys’ restrooms

By: The Washington Post Emily Davies August 27, 2020

A federal appeals court on Wednesday handed a victory to a transgender student once prohibited from using the boys' bathroom, signaling the continued changing legal landscape over contentious restroom policies. In a 2-to-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit said the Gloucester County School Board in Virginia had practiced sex-based discrimination and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo