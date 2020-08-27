Quantcast

Baltimore Museum of Art plans September reopening

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2020

The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) announced Thursday it will begin a phased reopening Sept. 16 with the intention of having all of its galleries and gathering spaces accessible to visitors by Sept. 30. The museum will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with timed-entry passes available to BMA members beginning ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo