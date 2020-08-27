Emily Angel | MCLA

The Maryland Center for Legal Assistance (MCLA), Maryland Legal Aid’s wholly owned subsidiary, is pleased to announce the promotion of Emily Angel to managing director.

Angel is currently a supervising attorney for the Maryland Courts Self-Help Center, a position she has held since December 2018 and started at MCLA as a staff attorney in 2012. She has worked at both the District Court walk-in centers and the Annapolis call center and has been involved in a variety of related projects, including the development of training materials for staff attorneys and self-represented litigants and the creation of an awards program to recognize outstanding staff performance.

Prior to joining MCLA, Angel worked for the Pro Bono Resource Center, where she was the Project Manager for a program to recruit and train volunteer attorneys to defend debt buyer lawsuits in Maryland District Courts.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.