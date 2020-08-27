Erika Fullwood Augustine | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Kennedy Krieger Institute named Erika Fullwood Augustine, M.D., M.S., as its inaugural associate chief science officer and director of the Clinical Trials Unit. With extensive experience and impressive accolades, Augustine will work with the Institute’s chief science officer to serve as one of the senior-most leaders in developing research strategy and overseeing research operations.

In addition, she will direct the Institute’s Clinical Trials Unit, which offers federal and industry-sponsored clinical trials designed to develop treatments for genetic, developmental, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. She will also be the primary liaison with The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine’s Institute for Clinical and Translational Research (ICTR) and work closely with Kennedy Krieger’s Office of Human Research Administration to provide clinical research oversight and regulatory compliance.

