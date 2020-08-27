Quantcast

Hogan appoints Paul Corderman to Maryland Senate

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Paul Corderman to a Maryland Senate seat in Washington County. Hogan announced the appointment on Thursday. It follows the recommendation made by the Washington County Republican Central Committee. Corderman has been a member of the Maryland House of Delegates. He will represent District 2 in Washington County to fill a seat ...

