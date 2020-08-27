Quantcast

Ready, Montgomery County to offer in-home COVID-19 testing, assessment

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2020

On-demand health care service Ready and Montgomery County are offering COVID-19 testing and health visits to vulnerable residents and those who face barriers to accessing community testing sites. Ready’s response teams also consist of human service workers who conduct assessments of social needs, such as food and housing. The company plans to see more than 1,000 Montgomery ...

