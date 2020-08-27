Timothy R. VanCisin | Tydings & Rosenberg

Tydings & Rosenberg LLP welcomes Timothy R. VanCisin as an associate in its bankruptcy and litigation departments.

VanCisn will handle bankruptcy proceedings, including workouts, liquidations, and foreclosures. His litigation practice will include representing local businesses in commercial disputes and contract and tort cases in the Maryland courts.

Prior to joining the firm, he was a law clerk to The Honorable Sally Adkins (Ret.) of the Court of Appeals of Maryland and a cum laude graduate of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Tydings provides legal services in a variety of areas, including health ccare, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, business, corporate and tax, commercial litigation, IP, real estate, estates/trusts and family law.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.