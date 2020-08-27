Quantcast

Trump administration asks justices to reinstate rule on medication abortions

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes August 27, 2020

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to reinstate a rule requiring women seeking medication abortions to visit doctor's offices or clinics, a requirement a Maryland federal judge lifted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most women take the pills that end a pregnancy in its early stages at home, and U.S. District ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo