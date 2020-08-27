Quantcast

UCLA sues Under Armour, seeking in excess of $200 million

By: Associated Press August 27, 2020

LOS ANGELES — UCLA filed a lawsuit against Under Armour on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for breach of contract, seeking damages in excess of $200 million. Under Armour announced in late June that it was ending its deal with the university. The two sides were four years into a 15-year deal worth ...

