US economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second quarter

By: Associated Press By Josh Boak August 27, 2020

BALTIMORE — The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record. The Commerce Department downgraded its earlier estimate of the U.S. gross domestic product last quarter, finding that ...

