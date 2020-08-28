Quantcast

After nearly 200 years, Lord & Taylor goes out of business

By: Associated Press Joseph Pisani August 28, 2020

Lord & Taylor, one of the country's oldest department store chains, is going out of business after filing for bankruptcy earlier this month. The retailer was sold just a year ago for $100 million to Le Tote, a San Francisco online clothing rental company, by Canadian parent Hudson's Bay Co. Lord & Taylor will permanently close its ...

