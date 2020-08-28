Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Making Baltimore ‘The Monumental City’

By: Editorial Advisory Board August 28, 2020

Most people going about their daily lives in downtown Baltimore have no idea that the entertainment venue now known as Market Place or Power Plant Live Plaza was once a small corner of hell. There, in the 18th and 19th centuries, enslaved Black people, including small children, were sold regularly in market stalls, alongside livestock, ...

