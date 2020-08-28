Quantcast

In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

By: Daily Record Staff August 28, 2020

MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 people as an unchecked pandemic leaves economic scars across a broad swath of U.S. industries, particularly those that rely on healthy crowds of people. MGM furloughed 62,000 of its 70,000 employees when casinos in Nevada were forced to close on March 17. Many of them opened again in early June, ...

