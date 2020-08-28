Quantcast

Manufacturing defect leads Boeing to ground several 787 jets

By: Associated Press August 28, 2020

  Boeing has found manufacturing defects on some of its 787 long-range airliners in areas where parts of the fuselage are joined together, the latest setback for the aircraft maker whose 737 Max is still grounded after two deadly crashes. The company said Friday that eight planes must be inspected and repaired before they are allowed to ...

