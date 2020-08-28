Quantcast

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

By: Associated Press Steven Groves and Scott Bauer August 28, 2020

KENOSHA, Wis. — A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. The Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse's request to delay the extradition hearing ...

