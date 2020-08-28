Quantcast

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.9% in July

By: Associated Press By Martin Crutsinger August 28, 2020

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers increased their spending by 1.9% last month, a dose of support for an economy struggling to emerge from the grip of a pandemic that has held back a recovery and kept roughly 27 million people jobless. The July gain marked the third straight monthly increase in consumer spending, the primary driver of ...

