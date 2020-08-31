Aaron Shapiro | Patapsco Heritage Greenway

Aaron Shapiro was named executive director of the Patapsco Heritage Greenway (PHG).

Shapiro arrives at PHG having served as Associate Professor and Director of Public History at UNC Charlotte.

Prior to his position with UNC Charlotte, Shapiro, a native Chicagoan, started and directed the public history program at Auburn University and served as national historian for the US Forest Service in Washington. There he was involved with a range of public history projects including films, digital initiatives, oral histories, interpretive planning, exhibit development, historic preservation, and heritage tourism. Before joining the Forest Service, Aaron was Assistant Director of the Scholl Center for Family and Community History at Chicago’s Newberry Library.

He received a Master of Arts and doctorate in history from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Pennsylvania. His research, teaching and public history work over the last two decades has explored changing perspectives of the cultural and natural landscape, connections between memory, heritage, and public historical interpretation, the history of land use and environmental change, modern environmental politics, and broader cultural transformations in twentieth century urban and rural America. He is the author of The Lure of the North Woods: Cultivating Tourism in the Upper Midwest, which won the 2014 Jon Gjerde Prize for best book in Midwestern history.

Shapiro will transition into his new leadership role in a remote capacity and will be fully engaged as he completes his relocation to the area. He will be formally introduced to PHG members and partners on Sept. 30 during the organization’s virtual annual meeting and begin serving in October.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.