Barry Garber | Garber Wealth Management

Barry Garber, managing director of the Garber Wealth Management team for Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James, has been named to the Forbes Top Wealth Advisers list for his fifth year.

The list includes 250 advisers who manage nearly $1 trillion in client assets.

For 29 years, Barry has provided advisory services to a wide range of clients, including institutions and high‐net‐worth individuals. He combines his years of experience with the vast resources of Alex. Brown, to deliver customized strategies that help meet clients’ financial needs.

Garber specializes in custom portfolios with expertise in overlaying alternative investments, including private equity, hedge funds, real estate and structured solutions. He provides suitable investments based on a client’s goals and risk profile and utilizes open architecture solutions – all with unwavering professionalism and attentive service.

