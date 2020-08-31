Best Lawyers | Shawe Rosenthal

Eleven attorneys from Baltimore-based Shawe Rosenthal LLP were recognized in Best Lawyers in America 2021.
Included in three categories in Best Lawyers – Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management and Litigation – Labor and Employment are:
- Bruce S. Harrison, who handles complex class action litigation and defends employers in high-risk discrimination claims;
- Eric Hemmendinger, who represents management in employment law litigation, including class actions and jury trials, and in traditional labor law;
- Michael McGuire, who represents management before the NLRB, negotiating collective bargaining agreements and arbitrating labor and employment disputes;
- Co-Managing PartnerStephen D. Shawe, who represents clients in labor and employment matters with a concentration in the retail and manufacturing industries;
- Co-Managing Partner Gary L. Simpler, who is well-known for his experience working with employers in the healthcare and manufacturing sectors.
In addition, three attorneys were listed in two Best Lawyers categories: Employment Law – Management; and Litigation – Labor and Employment:
- Mark J. Swerdlin, who has extensive experience defending employers in matters including discrimination and contract claims and representing management in traditional labor matters;
- Elizabeth Torphy-Donzella, who defends employers in cases involving employment discrimination, harassment, contracts, and torts, and provides human resources counseling;
- Teresa D. Teare, who represents companies in employment-related litigation and counsels management on human resources issues.
Three other Shawe Rosenthal attorneys are listed in one Best Lawyers category each:
- Fiona W. Ong(listed for Employment Law – Management), who defends employers in discrimination matters and advises management on personnel issues;
- Darryl G. McCallum(listed for Litigation – Labor and Employment), who concentrates in employment law matters, including the defense of race, sex, and other discrimination suits;
- Parker E. Thoeni(listed for Litigation – Labor and Employment), who handles both employment and labor matters for management.
