Bill Bloom | Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity , a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and Realogy Holdings Corp., named Bill Bloom as a vice president of mortgage lending to serve borrowers in the Virginia, Maryland and Washington regions.

Bloom, who is based out of Ellicott City, joins the Guaranteed Rate Affinity team with more than 17 years of mortgage industry experience. He supports the company in building meaningful relationships with clients and business partners throughout the region while working with borrowers during every stage of the mortgage process to help them make the best possible financial decisions.

