CHRISTOPHER BURTON v. INTELLIGENCE & INVESTIGATIVE DIVISION

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2020

Administrative law -- Termination of law enforcement officer -- Substantial evidence Christopher Burton (“Appellant”) brings this appeal, challenging the judgment of the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. That court affirmed the Intelligence and Investigative Division (“IID”) of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services’ (“DPSCS” or the “Department”) decision to terminate the Appellant’s employment as ...

