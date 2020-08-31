Quantcast

EDWARD CAPERS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Wearing or carrying dangerous weapon Appellant Edward Capers was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of first-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon openly with intent to injure. He presents the following questions for our review: “I. Did the trial court err by permitting ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo