Longtime Randallstown florist moves to Owings Mills

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2020

After calling Randallstown home for more than 30 years, Raimondi’s Florist is moving to a new, larger headquarters, thanks in considerable part to Jesse Schwartzman and Ryan Minnehan from KLNB. The company is consolidating its Pikesville and Randallstown locations to a new, custom-built 15,500 square foot multi-use property at 10700 Red Run Blvd. in Owings Mills, an increase of ...

