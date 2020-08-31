Quantcast

Luminis Health hospitals update visitor guidelines

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2020

Luminis Health Monday announced new visitor guidelines across Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) in Annapolis and Doctors Community Hospital (DCH) in Lanham. While temporary restrictions remain in place, exceptions and guidelines for specific areas are below. See general guidelines that apply to all visitors on the AAMC and DCH websites. Acute Life-Threatening Event: All patients, including those with COVID-19 positive results, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo