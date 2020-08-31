Quantcast

MARTIN MOISE CHERY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Instagram photos After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Appellant Martin Moise Chery was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of first-degree assault. This appeal followed. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo