Melissa McGuire | Wright Constable

Melissa McGuire has joined the Labor and Employment Practice Group with Wright, Constable and Skeen LLP.

Native to Maryland and a graduate of the College of Notre Dame of Maryland, Melissa has been practicing employment law for over 25 years. Her practice includes providing advice and counsel to employers on all aspects of the employment relationship, defending employment claims, human resources training, and workplace investigations. Joining Wright, Constable & Skeen allows Melissa to continue serving her clients on a larger platform and enables the firm, Melissa and her clients to take advantage of the synergy created by combining practices.

McGuire has been recognized for several years in Maryland as a Super Lawyer, as well as being named a Maryland Legal Elite by SmartCEO Magazine. She was included by Super Lawyers as a top 50 Maryland women attorney and as a top 100 Maryland attorney. In addition, she has been listed in the Best Lawyers in America by U.S. News & World Report. Melissa is the immediate past chair of the MSBA Employment Law Section and she has presented before the MSBA Annual Conference, the Bar Association of Baltimore City and the Chesapeake Society for Human Resources Managers.

