Neil Davis | UMB

The graduate school at the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) appointed Neil Davis, MBA as director of the new Post-Baccalaureate Certificate Program in scientific and medical entrepreneurship. Davis will hold the title of lecturer in the graduate school.

Before joining UMB, Davis served as the director of entrepreneurial initiatives for TEDCO, where he and his team developed and managed programs supporting Maryland start-ups and served as the liaison with technology incubators statewide.

Prior to joining TEDCO, Davis was vice president of operations at ETC, where he provided business consulting services to early-stage technology companies. During his tenure, lean start-up acceleration and coworking options were added to ETC’s traditional model.

Davis holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Lafayette College and an MBA in finance from the University of Maryland, College Park.

