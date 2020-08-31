Quantcast

RICHARD ANDRE GREEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Cocaine possession Following a bench trial, the Circuit Court for Alleghany County convicted appellant, Richard Andre Green, of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of Oxycodone. The court sentenced appellant to eight years, all but four years suspended, for the conviction of possession ...

