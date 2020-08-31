Quantcast

ROBERT KING v. ROBERT NEALL

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2020

Civil litigation -- Dismissal of complaint -- Prejudice In the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Robert King, appellant, a patient at the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center (“Perkins”), filed suit against Robert Neall, the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health (“the Department”) and other State personnel at Perkins,1 appellees, asserting claims arising under the Americans ...

