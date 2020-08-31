Quantcast

SHENNIKA FLOYD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Eyewitness identification Appellant Shennika Floyd was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of second-degree murder and carrying a dangerous weapon openly with intent to injure. She presents the following questions for our review: “1. Did the trial court err in instructing the jury with respect ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo