Tom Meunier and Rafiu Ighile | Howard County Government

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Tom Meunier as the new director of the Department of Public Works and Rafiu Ighile as the new director of the Department of Finance. Meunier’s appointments was effective Aug. 31 and Ighile’s Sept. 7, respectively.

Meunier has more than 37 years of experience in civil engineering, including serving as the Director of Public Works for Frederick County, as the Howard County Chief for the Bureau of Highways, and most recently as Assistant to the Director in the Director’s Office. The Department of Public Works Director provides leadership and coordination among the five Bureaus to advance the quality of life for our community by providing an exceptional level of public service.

Meunier is a licensed Professional Engineer in the Maryland with more than 37 years of experience in civil engineering in both the private and public sectors. Meunier began his career with Frederick County Government as an engineer and eventually became Director of Public Works for three years before retiring from Frederick County in 2013. Meunier then worked for a private consultant for a year before returning to government and accepting a role as chief of the Bureau of Highways with Howard County in 2014. He was the DPW Incident Commander for both the 2016 and 2018 Ellicott City floods and orchestrated the rebuilding of Main Street and surrounding flood damage areas. In October 2018 moved into the DPW Director’s Office as the assistant to the director and currently the county project manager on the county’s first P3 project, Circuit Court for Howard County Courthouse.

Ighile has more than 30 years of accounting experience in government, not-for-profit and for-profit organizations, including previous positions with the Howard County Public School System as chief financial officer and in the Howard County Department of Finance as Deputy Director. The Department of Finance ensures that the county’s financial resources are collected, protected, invested and distributed in a fiscally responsible manner. It also provides financial services to a wide range of constituents including residents, taxpayers, businesses, and agencies.

Ighile is a Certified Public Accountant with an MBA who has more than 30 years of accounting experience in government, not-for-profit and for-profit organizations. Ighile was most recently the Director of Finance and Administration for the City of Gaithersburg, where here oversaw the Finance, Budget and Procurement functions. Before joining the City of Gaithersburg, Ighile worked for Howard Public School System (HCPSS) as their Chief Financial Officer. While working as CFO for the Howard County Public School System, managed finance, budget, benefits and technology functions. Implemented the use of Chromebooks for the schools with a student population of more than 59,000 to ensure that all students easily had access to the technology needed for their education.

He also previously served as the deputy director of finance for Howard County Government where he established a debt and cash management function for the county to effectively manage the debt issuance and investment portfolio with total assets of more than $600 million. Ighile attended the University of Pennsylvania and The Wharton School for the Advanced Investment Management Program. He and his wife Eki, live in Burtonsville with their six daughters.

