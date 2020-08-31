Zack Garber | Garber Wealth Management

Zack Garber, vice president of the Garber Wealth Management team for Alex. Brown, a Division of Raymond James, has been named to the Forbes “America’s Top Next‐Gen Advisers” list. This is Zack’s fourth year on the list, which includes 500 rising advisers who help manage over $1 trillion in client assets. Zack has experience serving a wide range of clients, from large retirement plans and endowments to high‐net‐worth individuals.

He specializes in custom portfolios with expertise in overlaying alternative investments, including private equity, hedge funds, real estate and structured solutions. He graduated Beta Gamma Sigma from Emory University Goizueta School of Business with a BBA in finance, participated in Deutsche Bank’s global analyst training program, and has an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. He has met the CFA Program requirements and is a charterholder. He has Series 7, 63, 66 and Health, Life & Variable Annuity insurance licenses

