Beacon Health Center recognized for COVID-19 best practice for onsite telehealth

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2020

West Cecil Health Center (WCHC), the parent organization of Beacon Health Center, received national recognition for an innovative patient care option that offers onsite telehealth appointments. The new model of care allows patients to participate in telehealth visits in private rooms available at both Conowingo and Havre de Grace locations. National Association of Community Health Centers ...

