Quantcast

Best Lawyers | Baxter Baker

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2020

Four attorneys from Baxter Baker, Michael J. Baxter, Daryl J. Sidle, Charles “Chad” I. Joseph and E. Philip Franke III, have been selected as Best Lawyers in America 2021 Each attorney garnered recognition in their respective practice areas.

  • Michael J. Baxter: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; and Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants.
  • Daryl J. Sidle: Tax Law.
  • Charles I. Joseph: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; and Litigation – Health Care.
  • Philip Franke III: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo