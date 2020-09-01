Best Lawyers | Baxter Baker

Four attorneys from Baxter Baker, Michael J. Baxter, Daryl J. Sidle, Charles “Chad” I. Joseph and E. Philip Franke III, have been selected as Best Lawyers in America 2021 Each attorney garnered recognition in their respective practice areas.

Michael J. Baxter: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; and Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants.

Daryl J. Sidle: Tax Law.

Charles I. Joseph: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; and Litigation – Health Care.

Philip Franke III: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

