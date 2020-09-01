ADVERTISEMENT

ENTRY LEVEL ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office is seeking applications for an entry level Assistant State’s Attorney position. All candidates must be a member in good standing with the Maryland Bar and have solid academic credentials. Experience in criminal prosecution is preferred but not required. Please enclose salary requirements.

The deadline for sending an application is Tuesday, September 16, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. Interested applicants must be licensed to practice law in the State of Maryland and should submit a cover letter, resume, and list of references via email to Special Counsel to the State’s Attorney, Cara Frieman at cfrieman@carrollcountymd.gov .

