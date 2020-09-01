FEATURED MOVER | Leonard B. Rus, Gross Mendelsohn

Leonard B. Rus, CPA was named managing partner of Gross, Mendelsohn & Associates, P.A., a 125-person CPA, wealth advisory and technology consulting firm with offices in Maryland and Virginia.

Rus steps into the role to replace David Goldner, who has served as Gross Mendelsohn’s managing partner since 2009. He has been with Gross Mendelsohn since 1986. He has headed up the firm’s tax department for seven years and also served on its executive management team for seven years.

He has been working alongside high net worth families and privately-held businesses for over 34 years. Tax planning and preparation services, as well as business consulting and family office and administrative services, are just a few of the services he offers to his clients.

As the firm’s managing partner, Rus works to oversee the firm’s growth and foster the development of a new generation of firm leadership. Having joined the firm in 1986, one of Rus’ passions is guiding staff members on how to succeed, both inside and outside the office.

Community service is important to Rus. He serves on the board of Beth Israel Congregation. He is also a member of Loyola’s John Early Society, composed of generations of alumni, faculty, administrators and staff who work to ensure Loyola’s continued advancement and reputation for the very best in education.

ABOUT LEONARD B. RUS

Resides in:

Reisterstown

Education:

Loyola University of Maryland undergrad, University of Baltimore for master’s degree in taxation

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I always wanted to own a sports memorabilia store. I could share my love of sports and interact with like-minded people to discuss the latest happenings with the Ravens, Orioles and the Terps.

Favorite vacation:

Recently while my son was studying abroad we toured all throughout Italy and ended up in Vienna.

When I want to relax, I … :

I go on a hike with my family and dog.

Favorite book:

“The Scarlatti Inheritance,” by Robert Ludlum. There nothing better than sitting at the beach reading one of his books.

Favorite quotation:

“It ain’t over till it’s over.” — Yogi Berra

